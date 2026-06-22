A former mayor who has been supporting her nation during the World Cup has issued a statement after fans couldn't help but notice her breasts in her videos.

Sandra Cuevas, the former mayor of the Mexico City borough of Cuauhtémoc, has been supporting her team as they co-host the World Cup.

The home team are currently flying, topping their group with wins against South Africa and South Korea, safely securing their spot in the Round of 32.

However, despite Cuevas' enthusiasm for the game as she's taken to the stands and fan zones, many have diverted their attention elsewhere, as videos of the former mayor have gone viral online.

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She first gained attention during a fan event in Ángel de la Independencia wearing a low-cut jersey, and while many were showering her with compliments, others thought it was 'inappropriate' due to her role.

"So revealing!" wrote one fan, while another branded the video 'tacky'.

The former mayor has posted a number of social media videos celebrating the team's success during the tournament @‌SandraCuevas_/X

On the other hand, many soccer fans have complimented the former mayor and compared her to “La Chiquitibum,” model Mar Castro, who became famous during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The 40-year-old hasn't taken offence to the attention or comments however, in fact, she's called it a 'compliment'.

"The Chiquitibum... well, guys, what can I do, I can't just take them off," she said.

"They had already nicknamed me that in 1986 and it amuses me, I like it," she added. "I don't take it as an attack, there will be those who think that way and take it in a derogatory way, but that's how we Mexicans are," she said on Ernesto Buitrón’s YouTube channel.

Cuevas continues to post videos of herself celebrating on social media, and receiving compliments from fans.

On June 19, after the team's win against South Korea, she shared a video of herself on the front row of a fan zone, with thousands of cheering fans.

The former mayor isn't letting the negative comments stop her @‌SandraCuevas_/X

In the caption, she penned: "Here in the front row to celebrate the triumph of the Mexican national team, with the neighborhood, with the people, enjoying life and our #México so beautiful! World Cup 2026! #SandraCuevasMX

"This is what it means to be beloved and live among the people," one penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another said: “We need more politicians like this.”

Cuevas was mayor of the borough of Cuauhtemoc between October 2021 and March 2024. She's still in the political world now, as she serves as the Mexico City coordinator for the Mexico Nuevo political movement.

The organization is currently actively seeking official party registration with the National Electoral Institute (INE).







