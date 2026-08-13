Warning signs to look out for if you stared directly at the solar eclipse
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Warning signs to look out for if you stared directly at the solar eclipse

A spike in searches for ‘sore eyes’ followed the eclipse, as experts warned that eye damage may not be immediately obvious

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty stock image

Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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