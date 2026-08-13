Karoline Leavitt's decision to quit as White House press secretary has sparked a sinister theory online

A wild theory about the ‘real’ reason Karoline Leavitt has resigned has sparked a frenzy online, with social media users noting her announcement came just days after a significant threat.

Following the birth of her daughter just weeks ago, Leavitt announced yesterday (August 13) that she was stepping down as White House Press Secretary to focus on 'being a mom' to her two young children.

President Trump confirmed her resignation in a statement, noting that she been 'one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the history of the office'.

But users online think there could be more to the announcement than meets the eye.

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"Karoline Leavitt announced her resignation 24 hours after she found out that Trump left her for dead on a plane he thought could be shot out of the sky," one theorized.

The bizarre theory comes after Leavitt was reportedly among those left on a decoy plane amid security concerns over Iranian threats, just days before announcing her departure.

Meanwhile, the president hid in a catering truck as he waited to be transported to a military plane.

The press secretary announced yesterday (August 13) that she is stepping down from the role. (@karolineleavitt/Instagram)

Another user added: "I'm sure it's just a coincidence that Karoline Leavitt resigned as White House press secretary after being an unwitting decoy on Air Force One."

A third wrote: "I guess Karoline wasn’t a fan of being left to die on the old AF1 while Trump was scuttled to another plane via catering truck."

Others noted she 'finally woke the hell up', while another said: "It's only days after finding out she'd been left on a decoy plane targeted by Iranian death threats."

Karoline Leavitt's new role

Trump announced that the mom-of-two would be stepping into a more flexible role following her resignation, after noting that he totally 'respects' her decision to leave the enormously demanding role.

In a statement on Truth Social, the US president said: "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!

Trump confirmed her resignation in a statement. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy history, and conclusively win the midterm elections."

He continued: "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for justice, liberty, and freedom, since 2018, including our historic re-election campaign of 2024.

"Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Leavitt further noted that serving as press secretary was 'the honor and adventure of a lifetime'.