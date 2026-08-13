Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son Tyler accepts plea deal in child abuse case
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Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son Tyler accepts plea deal in child abuse case

New court documents reveal a second alleged incident involving Tyler Boebert

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Colorado, Crime, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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