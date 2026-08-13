Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son Tyler accepts plea deal in child abuse case

Tyler Boebert, the son of Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, has agreed to a plea deal that could see him spend time behind bars as part of an ongoing child abuse case, according to court docs.

TMZ reports that the Weld County District Attorney's Office has offered Tyler a deal under which he would plead guilty to a single charge of child abuse or negligence without injury.

As part of the arrangement, prosecutors are asking the court to hand down a sentence of no more than 30 days in jail, alongside 12 months of supervised probation and a mandatory parenting program.

In July 2025, authorities say Tyler's infant was discovered wandering the neighborhood unsupervised while in his care.

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According to the court filings, prosecutors later alleged that a second, separate incident had taken place roughly a month before the July 2025 case came to light.

Tyler Boebert was arrested on Sunday for multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a child, but was released the same day on a $10,000 bond (Garfield County Sheriff's Office)

Documents describe the child as having been left unattended and 'wandering around' outside wearing only a diaper, before a neighbor noticed and intervened.

Before these secondary allegations surfaced, Representative Boebert had spoken out in defense of her 21-year-old son.

"Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year," she told Newsweek. "Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house."

However, the legal headaches for the political family are far from over, as in a completely separate and shocking twist, Tyler was taken into custody just this past weekend over new accusations.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed the 21-year-old was arrested and later released on a $10,000 bond after being hit with charges of child sexual exploitation.

According to police affidavits, it stems from a video Tyler allegedly recorded in February 2024. Law enforcement states he was 18 years old when the video was made, while his girlfriend in the footage was 17.

Rep. Lauren Boebart and her son Tyler pictured together back in 2021 (Lauren Boebert/Instagram)

Authorities were officially tipped off after the teen's mother found out the graphic clip had been leaked to third parties and posted onto Instagram.

Tyler is currently facing three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, along with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Following this latest bombshell arrest, Congresswoman Boebert released a statement to the press.

"I love my son," the lawmaker shared on Monday (August 10). "We take allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time."

She has also previously noted that her son has been through 'some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for'.

"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," Boebert added. "I will never give up on him, and I will continue to be there for him."

UNILAD has contacted the Weld County District Attorney's Office for comment.