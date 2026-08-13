Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1,000,000,000 Powerball jackpot
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Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1,000,000,000 Powerball jackpot

The winning ticket was sold at a gas station, while millions of other tickets also won cash prizes

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Lottery, Illinois, Money

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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