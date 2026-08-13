ICE plans to spend $20M on high-tech electric shock gloves for deportation agents
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ICE plans to spend $20M on high-tech electric shock gloves for deportation agents

Civil rights groups express alarm as DHS moves to procure thousands of hidden pain-compliance devices for immigration enforcement.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Charles-McClintock Wilson / Getty Images

Topics: Immigration, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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