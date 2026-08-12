Lindsay Clancy breaks down in court and wails ‘I can’t do this’ as her kids’ autopsies are read

Lindsay Clancy became visibly overwhelmed and distraught during court proceedings in her children’s murder trial, as medical examiners testified about the extent of their injuries.

The former labor and delivery nurse stands accused of murdering her three young children after strangling them with exercise bands at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023.

While Clancy does not dispute killing them, her defense team is fighting the murder charges, arguing she lacked criminal responsibility because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder at the time of the tragedy.

During emotional testimony, the killer mom wept loudly as details were read regarding the catastrophic injuries sustained by her children—five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan.

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Her emotional distress became so severe that the presiding judge, Judge William Sullivan, was forced to call a recess and send the jury out of the room.

At one point, Clancy was so overcome with emotion that she cried out, “I can’t do this,” prompting the judge to immediately halt proceedings.

Lindsay was seen visibly clutching her attorney's hand at one point (Court TV)

Medical examiners testifying for the state presented excerpts from the autopsy reports of the three children.

Throughout the heartbreaking testimony, Clancy was seen shaking, crying, and clutching her attorney’s hand as he attempted to comfort her.

Further testimony from the medical examiner's office detailing the autopsy findings only amplified her distress, leading to her outburst and the judge calling a sudden pause to the afternoon session.

When court resumed, Clancy placed her head on the defense table and sobbed while her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, raised several objections.

The trial hinges entirely on Lindsay’s state of mind at the time she strangled her three children before attempting to end her own life by slashing her wrists and neck and jumping from a second-story window.

The suicide attempt left her paralyzed from the waist down, requiring her to attend court in a wheelchair.

Clancy was so distraught she set her head down on the table and cried loudly (Court TV)

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder.

Her defense maintains she was suffering from undiagnosed postpartum psychosis and severe overmedication, having been prescribed a complex cocktail of 13 different psychiatric drugs—including antipsychotics, antidepressants, and sedatives—in the months leading up to the tragedy.

Prosecutors reject the insanity defense, alleging that Clancy planned the attack when she sent her husband out on errands and was not in the throes of a psychotic break.

If convicted, Clancy faces life imprisonment without parole. If found not criminally responsible by reason of insanity, she will be committed to a state mental health facility for treatment.