Lindsay Clancy breaks down in court and wails ‘I can’t do this’ as her kids’ autopsies are read
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Lindsay Clancy breaks down in court and wails ‘I can’t do this’ as her kids’ autopsies are read

The former nurse's outburst interrupted court proceedings several times as she became distraught hearing graphic testimony

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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