How filming the solar eclipse might have damaged your phone
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How filming the solar eclipse might have damaged your phone

One expert warned that repairs could cost you more than 300 bucks

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Technology, Space, News, Phones

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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