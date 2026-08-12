NASA animation shows exactly what Earth will look like during the total solar eclipse
Home>News>World News

NASA animation shows exactly what Earth will look like during the total solar eclipse

Some countries will experience a complete blackout...

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: NASA, Science, Space, Earth, World News

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

Choose your content: