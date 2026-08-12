Three ways to watch the solar eclipse safely without glasses as warnings issued for sighting
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Three ways to watch the solar eclipse safely without glasses as warnings issued for sighting

No eclipse glasses? These three simple household methods can let you watch without looking at the Sun

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Nature, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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