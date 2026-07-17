A little tattoo with three dots is a 'small but powerful symbol' and one of its meanings is particularly eerie.

Wandering down Brighton pier one sunny day, my mum complimented a lovely man's filled teardrop tattoo just below his eye.

Cue me ushering her to the side moments later to inform her many get the tattoo as a symbol of having taken a life.

Now, while three small dots aren't always quite this ominous, they have huge religious and cultural significance, holding several different meanings, one of which is particularly dark.

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In ancient history, the trio of dots on someone's skin held religious symbolic meaning, representing the Feather, Son and Holy Trinity, Ink Ppl explains. Or, it stood for the cycle of life - birth, life and death.

However, in modern times, the three dots have taken on a few other meanings, one prompting people to tell others to 'run the other way'.

If you see someone with a three-point tattoo, run as far as you can. 😳.

Hey @grok what does this tattoo mean? pic.twitter.com/17sBdrp2XD — Priya Ninanve (@_priya9) July 6, 2026

In the US, the three dots have also become a symbol within prison culture, signifying someone's affiliation to a gang or reflection of living a 'crazy life' - the three dots known for representing the phrase 'Mi Vida Loca' which translates to 'My Crazy Life'.

And in Russia, the three tattooed dots hold a similar sentiment, often a symbol of criminal status, a mark of trust among inmates or a connection to a set of high-ranking criminals in the Russian underworld.

Upon finding out this specific meaning, one X user wrote: "If you see someone with a three-point tattoo, run as far as you can."

"Seemed like a snake bite but am guessing it not a snake right," another wrote.

A third wrote: "Imagine explaining this to your grandma."

Germany follows a similar trend, although some are reported as having adopted it during the 1980s simply as a punk symbol of rebellion - not quite murder.

The three dots can sometimes be tied to prison culture (Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The tattoo is typically placed between the thumb and index finger or under the eye - depending on what meaning the owner is trying to portray.

But as Ink Ppl reminds: "The three dots tattoo can still be misinterpreted, particularly in law enforcement circles."

After all, the tattoo can also be seen as a sign of having gone through hardship and coming out the other side, resilience and reform.

It's also since been adopted by many of us Gen Z lot who prefer minimalist tattoos, fine-line all the rage, three dots said to represent 'continuity or balance'.

So maybe just ask someone about why they have it before passing judgement eh?