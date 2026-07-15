American supernatural film Obsession has been the talk of the year and if you've been too scared to watch it so far, you now have no excuse, the indie horror available to watch on multiple streaming services.

Written, directed and edited by Curry Barker, Obsession is an independently produced horror movie which has been taking Hollywood by storm.

Centring around a twentysomething-year-old named Bear, Obsession sees the music store employee buy a supernatural toy and use it to make a wish: that his friend Nikki will fall in love with him.

We all should've learnt our lesson from the amount of Disney films about the dangers of making wishes using supernatural apparatus... And the consequences of Bear's wish-gone-wrong certainly don't lead to a lesson through a sing-song, but repercussions so spine-chilling you'll probably have to sleep with a light on for the next three months should you dare watch Obsession.

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The indie horror stars Inde Navarrette (13 Reasons Why) alongside Michael Johnston (Teen Wolf) and others including Megan Lawless and Curry Barker.

If you haven't seen the hottest film of the year yet, you don't even necessarily have to sign up for a new subscription service to watch it either, Obsession soon available to watch on not just one, two but three streaming platforms.

Obsession absolutely smashed the box office (Focus Features)

Where you can watch Obsession

You can watch Obsession on Prime Video, Apple TV or as of Friday (July 17), Peacock.

It became available on Prime Video and Apple TV on June 30 - if you haven't already seen it, what've you been doing?

Although, you will have to pay up, as it's a premium video-on-demand (PVOD) for digital purchase or rental, costing $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy.

But it's certainly worth it, Obsession having become Focus Features' biggest movie of all time, raking in $200 million globally in early June 2026 - released in the US on May 15.

At the time of writing, the horror has since gone on to make a staggering $427,359,800 worldwide off the back of a $750,000 budget, as per Box Office Mojo.

And it's stayed strong with an epic 94 percent tomatometer and popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes.

And if you've already seen it, how about some of the other most-talked about movies of the year?

You can stream it on multiple platforms (Focus Features)

Five of the most talked about movies this year

Well, if you're already ahead of the game and have nerves made of steel, diving straight into Obsession, fear not.

Backrooms follows a similar horror vibe, a sci-fi psychological directorial debut from Kane Parsons. It's achieved a fresh tomatometer score of 87 percent, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

Another certified banger of the year is Project Hail Mary starring none other Ryan Gosling, alongside the biopic Michael, starring the singer's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as adult Michael.

And we're all just counting down the hours until Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey finally releases in two days (July 17).