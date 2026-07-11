The mastermind executive producers behind Big Brother have finally lifted the lid on why they are aggressively shaking up Season 28 by injecting heavy-hitting Survivor legends into the house.

Following the highly anticipated premiere of the brand-new season, fans have been locked in fierce debates over the show's decision to break traditional formats and lean heavily into crossover reality casting.

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan have revealed the tactical strategy behind the shock casting decisions.

Following the massive ratings success of having Survivor icon Cirie Fields enter the game in a previous season, the producers knew they wanted to recapture that lightning in a bottle.

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Working alongside Survivor casting director Jesse Tannenbaum, the team strategically selected two major powerhouses to cause absolute havoc among the unsuspecting new houseguests.

Survivor veteran Rick Devens was chosen especially by producers to help stir up some mayhem (Evan Mulling/CBS)

"We want people that wanna come and play the game, and they're not here just to be on TV," Meehan explained, taking a subtle swipe at standard influencer-type casting.

"Not every show puts people on with the same motivation, but when we're looking at who we wanna put on, that's first and foremost what we wanna do."

The EPs explicitly targeted legendary strategist Rick Devens and a mystery Survivor star, specifically looking for individuals who already understand how to weaponize high-level social manipulation and deception.

"He's a strategist and he's creative," Grodner shared when breaking down the decision to secure Devens for the summer. "If we're looking for someone to stir things up, do some things unexpected, it felt like he was a really good fit."

According to the showrunners, the major goal for Season 28 is to completely dismantle any predictable alliances early on, forcing the fresh batch of houseguests to adapt to a much faster, more brutal style of strategic gameplay.

Survivor 45 winner Dee Valladares was announced to be competing on Friday. (Evan Mulling / CBS)

By introducing seasoned veterans who have already survived the elements on a deserted island, the producers are guaranteeing that the standard Big Brother drama will be amplified to an entirely new level.

With the live feeds already kicking into high gear and the houseguests adjusting to the massive personalities walking through the front door, the producers' master plan seems to be working flawlessly.

If their behind-the-scenes teasers are anything to go by, fans are locked in for the most cutthroat, unpredictable, and delightfully chaotic summer in the history of the franchise.

New episodes of Big Brother will air weekly on Sundays, Thursdays and Wednesdays, all starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.











