Who is Lyric Medeiros? Meet the pop star daughter hoping to take home the Big Brother crown

With the official cast for Big Brother 28 now out in the open and the competition just hours away from it’s highly anticipated launch, this year's house is set to be stacked with major personalities ranging from reality TV greats to sporting icons, alongside the usual civilian newcomers who have yet to step into the spotlight.

But while fans are busy analyzing the strategy of the 14 new houseguests, one name has instantly piqued the interest of internet sleuths: Lyric Medeiros.

Entering the newly designed ‘Time Trip’ house for the massive 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9, the 25-year-old is preparing to battle it out for the life-changing $750,000 grand prize.

However, long before stepping foot under the 24/7 surveillance of the CBS cameras, Lyric already had a taste of the spotlight thanks to her incredibly famous family ties.

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So who exactly is she - and what is her game plan for victory?

Lyric Medeiros Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Honouring her showbiz roots

If her last name sounds instantly familiar to music fans, that’s because Lyric is the daughter of legendary '80s pop singer Glenn Medeiros.

Glenn shot to global superstardom in 1987 with his iconic, chart-topping smash hit cover of "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You".

The track became an absolute anthem on global radio, cementing his place in pop music history.

Yet while Lyric is immensely proud of her dad—even performing heartwarming duets with him on her personal YouTube channel—she is far from just a pop star's kid.

She actually has a past history with reality TV herself, having previously appeared as a contestant during Season 21 of American Idol, where she made it all the way to the intense Hollywood Rounds after charming the judges with traditional Hawaiian leis.

The secret strategy to bamboozle her rivals

Despite her entertainment roots, Lyric isn't relying on her famous dad's coattails to survive the diary room. She is a practicing attorney from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Knowing that being highly intelligent is an instant ticket to getting targeted by a house alliance, Lyric has already admitted she plans to keep her legal career completely under wraps.

Her game plan hinges on playing up a sweet, unassuming persona while using her sharp, analytical legal brain to sniff out lies, map out backdoors, and orchestrate blindsides from the shadows.

With a brutal ‘Time Trip’ theme set to warp competitions and rules across different eras, Lyric's dual-threat combination of performance charm and legal strategy makes her an absolute heavy hitter to watch this summer.