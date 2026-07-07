Who is Lyric Medeiros? Meet the pop star daughter hoping to take home the Big Brother crown
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Who is Lyric Medeiros? Meet the pop star daughter hoping to take home the Big Brother crown

From 80's icon's daughter to reality star darling, Lyric Medeiros has already revealed her secret strategy for securing victory.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: CBS

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks