It's not new information that it's pretty hard to make ends meet right now, and this is something Danny Pintauro knows better than anyone.

Pintauro first found fame on the ABC comedy Who's the Boss?, but he later stepped away from acting for a while to study English and theater at Stanford University.

While it was Who's The Boss? that got his name on the map, Pintauro's first acting gig was on the soap opera As the World Turns. After that he was cast in the 1983 movie Cujo.

He hasn't had as much success in Hollywood in later life though, and recently revealed that he's currently working five jobs – one being for Amazon.

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The 50-year-old went viral earlier this year after sharing a snap of himself in his car stacked full of Amazon parcels.

Danny Pintauro shared a photo of him delivering Amazon parcels in April (dannypintauro/Instagram)

He captioned the snap shared April 8: "The entertainment business has been soooo slow, so I’ve been doing what a lot of people do — figuring it out, showing up, and taking the work that’s there while I keep building the work I really want. 38 packages today!"

Pintauro added: "There’s no shame in staying in motion."

Now he's shared more details about his working situation on the Pod Meets World podcast, hosted Boy Meets World alumni Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle.

"[Amazon is] one of the five different gig jobs that I’m doing right now," Pintauro told them. "We’re gig actors. Acting is the gig. It’s one of the six gigs."

He played Jonathan in the ABC sitcom 'Who's the Boss?' (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

He added that he's not alone in his experiences and that a lot of actors like him are having to turn to other types of work to stay afloat.

"We have to do what we have to do to survive," Pintauro said of this. "We have got to keep moving as humans. And I know you can all relate to what that looks like. We’re all doing it. I am not different from you in that sense."

He also addressed whether he gets residuals from Who's The Boss?, and insisted that he doesn't.

As to what the former child star has been doing alongside delivering Amazon parcels, he said that he works as an acting coach, teaches classes and workshops, and builds and sells dioramas.

Pintauro has previously spoken out about the lack of money he gets from starring in Who's The Boss? all these years later.

He explained to Fox News last month: "People always assume that if they recognize you, you must be financially set for life, and that’s just not how it works. There’s this very inflated idea of what residuals — especially residuals from that era, from the 80s — look like.

"We were working on a television model. DVD compilations didn’t exist, so there’s nothing in the contract to stipulate what to do if that should come up. Reruns and syndication were barely a thing, so the contracts were just not conducive to residuals."

Pintauro went on: "When a network purchases the series, I get some money from the purchase, but I get less money every time it gets purchased.

"Season 1, for instance, has been purchased so many times by every network where it airs that I’m getting five to six cents per episode, and then they can air it as many times as they want."