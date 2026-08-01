Celebs' MTV Cribs secrets that were admitted years after the show aired
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Celebs' MTV Cribs secrets that were admitted years after the show aired

Darryl E. Smith, the director of photography on MTV Cribs, spilled the tea about the iconic 00s TV show

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: MTV

Topics: MTV, Celebrity, Nostalgia, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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