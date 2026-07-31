MTV's bizarre first day on air that has been forgotten by almost everyone

MTV's first show took place nearly half a century ago, with many having forgotten about the moment the channel 'changed the face of pop culture forever'.

On August 1, 1981, at exactly 12:01am, MTV launched as a brand new cable network. Yes, you read that right, 45 years ago - feel old yet?

And in honor of the American cable television channel celebrating still being around all these years later, let's take a trip down memory lane to when it all first began.

The MTV of today may look very different to 1981, but when MTV first launched it 'chang[ed] the face of pop culture forever,' as per one Reddit fan.

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But what exactly went down in the round-the-clock music video channel launch, the broadcast lasting 24 hours?

Well, the broadcast was kicked off with ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ by The Buggles. As one Reddit user wrote: "How fitting that their first song was 'video killed the radio star'"

Recognise this sign? Congratulations, you're officially old school (MTV)

Another user explained: "YouTube killed any reason for MTV to keep showing music videos. Back in the day videos would debut on MTV or VH1 and that’s where you had to go to maybe see the video you wanted during a block. Now that every music video is available on demand and in the palm of your hand people aren’t going to sit around watching blocks of music videos on tv."

Next up came a brief message about music and TV uniting before Pat Benatar's 'You Better Run' and Rod Stewart's 'She Won't Dance With Me'.

However, as a result of a low-budget and the channel being short on purpose-made promotional clips, alongside various moments of dead air as tapes were changed, videos not playing and other technical difficulties - the show was a bit haphazard to say the least.

The show ended up playing a whopping 116 videos. Oh and Rod Stewart ended up appearing an impressive 11 times. Well, he is Rod Stewart after all.

If you didn't get enough of The Who’s 'You Better You Bet', April Wine’s 'Just Between You And Me,' and Phil Collins’ 'In The Air Tonight' then you needn't have fret either, all tracks played five times each, Flavorwire reports.

And the chaotic nature of MTV's first broadcast is certainly something hardcore fans of the channel continue to look back fondly on.

The early days of MTV were nothing short of iconic (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

One YouTube commenter wrote on a video documenting the first two hours of the broadcast: "Everything about VKTRS [Video Killed The Radio Star] was so impeccably done, mainly the segway from the radio era to the video era. The song was already two years old in 81. MTV’s decision to christen the network and the new era with it was brilliant."

"These first hours should be preserved in the Smithsonian at least," another added.

A third said: "Good bye old friend. Thanks for being the only outlet in my childhood. I'm sad but mad because you could have saved it."

And a fourth resolved: "There is nothing today like MTV was. Such an awesome time that I am glad to have experienced. The 80's owned.."