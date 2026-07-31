Eight chilling details Netflix's Idaho Murders doc doesn't reveal including Bryan Kohberger injuries
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Eight chilling details Netflix's Idaho Murders doc doesn't reveal including Bryan Kohberger injuries

The documentary misses out some horrifying details, such as Kohberger's search history days before his arrest

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: True crime, Netflix, Bryan Kohberger

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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