Medical examiner reveals Bryan Kohberger's victims felt 'high degree of pain' in unsealed autopsy report

The autopsy reports for the four students killed by Bryan Kohberger have been unsealed, with a medical examiner revealing each victim was subjected to a 'high degree of pain'.

Conducted by chief medical examiner Dr. Veena Singh, the reports were unsealed at Ada County court, where Kohberger's case was transferred after he requested a venue change.

The killer took the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in November 2022. They were all students at the University of Idaho.

Dr. Singh - who was planning to testify in the penalty phase of the trial if Kohberger had not pled guilty first - found that all four victims suffered wounds that were "consistent" with a “Ka-Bar Full Size US Marine Corps Fighting Knife”.

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She also found that some injuries may have been caused by different parts of the suspected murder weapon. All four were murdered by multiple sharp-force injuries and subjected to a "high degree of pain and/or suffering" when Kohberger attacked them in the early hours of the morning.

Bryan Kohberger received four consecutive life sentences (Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

Kernodle, who was the only victim not in bed when the killer attacked, suffered defensive wounds on her hands and arms. A leather Ka-Bar sheath was found in bed with Goncalves and Mogen by police and prosecutors later said the weapon had Kohberger's DNA on it.

The reports, which do not include photographs, were part of a series of newly unsealed court filings, as officials continue to make more information in the case available to the public.

Kohberger - who was studying for a Ph.D in criminology at Washing State University at the time of the attack - initially pled guilty to the killings before accepting a plea deal last year, which saw him admit to the killings and avoid the death penalty.

He is serving four consecutive life sentences plus another 10 years.

The 31-year-old remains locked up at the Idaho Maximum Security prison, where he is expected to live out the rest of his life.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in their Idaho home (Instagram/@kayleegoncalves)

During the trial, Kohberger refused to speak in court and was branded a 'coward' by the crowd after declining the invite to speak.

He has never shared a motive for the killings and investigators could not determined a connection between him and the victims. The reason behind the killing spree remains unknown, with Kohberger not having a violent criminal record or a history of previous convictions prior to his arrest.

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