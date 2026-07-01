FBI discovers disturbing Ted Bundy note in suspect's home linked to investigation of missing woman

A note referencing serial killer Ted Bundy and 'trash that needs to go' was found along with drugs and dangerous chemicals after the FBI searched a Philadelphia man's home.

Officers with both the FBI and the local police force raided the house of suspect Eugene Horsch, 44, after a woman he was with gave police a fake ID bearing the name of another woman who disappeared in 2023.

Following this, police searched a property connected to Horsch in Olney, Philadelphia, and what they found there led them to call for backup from federal agents.

They discovered weaponry, as well as chemicals that could have been dangerous.

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Horsch was arrested on June 19, before being charged with drug-related crimes and possession of a firearm.

Eugene Horsch (Philadelphia Police Department)

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a statement: "In the basement area of this property, there were chemicals. Various chemicals in bottles … some of these chemicals, if they were to be put together and obviously ignited, they could cause some hazards."

Vanore explained that they are still not certain precisely what Horsch had been doing with the strange setup, saying: "If he's producing something, if he's making something, if he's irrigating something, we don't know.

“The further search of this property produced some other things that we have a lot of questions about."

FBI agents outside Horsch's home (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

They also found a bank card in the name of the woman who vanished in 2023. Horsch's girlfriend said she didn't know the woman, and was using her name because she had outstanding arrest warrants.

Police said they couldn't confirm if the missing woman was ever in Horsch's home, and it's not known if he is in any way connected to her disappearance three years ago.

Despite social media rumors, he confirmed no bodies were found in the property.

Officers also found one other chilling object at the property - a note which referenced Ted Bundy that was obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The note had disturbing contents, but it's not clear who wrote it at present (Getty Stock)

It read: "Acting on emotion is where problems occur. What I don’t think I told you was that the first time it was planned ahead of time.

"The threat was made before you know who came over, and I already had a 2ft zip tie in my pocket and a drum set up. I had been ready and waiting, and I damn sure showed no hesitation. And it was fun."

NBC reports the note also mentioned 'trash that needs to go'. It's not clear if the note is a work of fiction.

Horsch's attorney Jerome Brown told the outlet that the materials in the property, including the note, likely belonged to Horsch's father, who was an erotic photographer and filmmaker.

Brown said: "Knowing Ray for the past 50 years, it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s something that he wrote."

In addition to the chemicals, weapons, and the note, police also discovered a 55-gallon drum at the address.

The investigation continues.

UNILAD has contacted Brown for a comment.