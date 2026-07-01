FBI discovers disturbing Ted Bundy note in suspect's home linked to investigation of missing woman
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FBI discovers disturbing Ted Bundy note in suspect's home linked to investigation of missing woman

Officers made several disturbing discoveries at the property

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: US News, Crime, Ted Bundy

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.