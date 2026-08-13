Death row inmate's final words revealed as victim’s son snaps: ‘I hope he suffered’
Home>News>Crime

Death row inmate's final words revealed as victim’s son snaps: ‘I hope he suffered’

Lethal injections in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama saw justice served for three grieving families.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: Crime, US News, Alabama, Georgia

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: