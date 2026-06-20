Death row inmate's cryptic final words 'Potato potato potato' hid a secret message for his family
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Death row inmate's cryptic final words 'Potato potato potato' hid a secret message for his family

The prisoner left a strange message prior to his death

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Murderpedia

Topics: US News, Crime

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.