Death row inmate who terrified prison staff had last meal denied for being 'too weird'
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Death row inmate who terrified prison staff had last meal denied for being 'too weird'

James Edward Smith was sentenced to death for a Texas armed robbery in the 80s

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: True crime, Crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones