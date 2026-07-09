How death row inmate finally died after surviving 18 lethal injection attempts
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How death row inmate finally died after surviving 18 lethal injection attempts

There were several attempts to execute him over a number of years, but none of them worked

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Topics: US News, Health, Crime, Ohio

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.