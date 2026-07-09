Ryan Dorsey has spoken about how life is six years after the death of Glee star Naya Rivera.

Rivera died in tragic circumstances after going missing from a boat on Lake Piru in California on July 8 2020 - just over six years ago.

Her son Josey, aged just four years old at the time, was found alone on the pontoon boat that they had rented, with Rivera nowhere to be seen.

It would take several days to recover the 33-year-old's body from the water, with the Ventura County's Medical Examiner later finding that the film and TV star had died as a result of accidental drowning.

Advert

Six years on from the appalling tragedy and Dorsey, who is Josey's father, has now opened up about how they are coping with the loss of Rivera.

Speaking to Page Six, Dorsey said that he encouraging Josey to keep up with music lessons.

Rivera died in 2020 (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Dorsey described how they keep Rivera's memory alive by having a 'Mommy Garden' dedicated to her in the yard.

“There’s roses and flowers and all these things that come back every year,” Dorsey told the outlet.

“And [Josey] waters it when it needs to be watered and kind of takes care of that. It kind of looks like a wishing well. So we put that up for her.”

And Dorsey said there are often little quirks and things that his son does which remind him of his mom.

“He does certain things — little laughs and voices that I don’t even know that he knows that she used to do — well, I tell him — that remind me of silly things that she used to do and say,” said Dorset.

He added: “For all he’s been through, he’s a super happy, charming, busy, smart kid.”

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for March Of Dimes)

Dorsey did add that the first week of July is always a difficult time of year for the family.

He told the outlet that he believes Rivera is 'smiling down' on Josey.

“He’s been taking piano lessons for a little over a year now, and he’s getting pretty good. It’s the one thing I connected with his mom,” he told the outlet.

“I said, ‘Your mom — she’s always listening. … You don’t understand now, but one day when you’re an adult or maybe even a teenager, you’re going to thank me. You’re never going to quit as long as you’re living with me'.”

Dorsey went on to say 'it’s just so awesome to hear him progress'.