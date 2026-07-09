Matthew McConaughey detailed surprising change he experienced after losing 50 pounds
Home>Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey detailed surprising change he experienced after losing 50 pounds

The actor's weight loss transformation was down to his role in the 2013 movie Dallas Buyers Club

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Topics: Matthew McConaughey, Weight loss

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh