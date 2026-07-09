Matthew McConaughey detailed surprising change he experienced after losing 50 pounds

Matthew McConaughey didn't just notice a change in his appearance when he dropped 50 pounds - his senses changed too.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star dropped the pounds in 2013 for his role in the hit movie Dallas Buyers Club, in which he played the role of Ron Woodroof, who was diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s.

At the time, McConaughey said he "chewed a lot of ice," in order to lose the hefty amount of weight for the role.

The actor, who celebrated his eldest son's milestone 18th birthday this week, later regained the weight he'd lost. Of course, the star gained a lot of media attention for the transformation at the time - as he revealed a number of benefits.

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Recalling the time on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger Podcast, the 56-year-old revealed that all of his senses heightened, bar his eyesight. The Hollywood star revealed he 'did start losing' his eyesight, but puts it down to the fact he was in his 40s.

"But everything else, hearing, smell, touch, taste, those senses got more acute," he said - and his wasn't just his senses which changed for the better.

McConaughey won best actor for the role he lost 50lbs for (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

"Mental acuity was at an all-time high for me. Needed less sleep at night. Memory, whoa! Incredibly clear for me. Recall, details, was inspiring in a lot of ways”

He then revealed he 'missed' what the weight loss did to the mind.

"Sometimes I missed that clarity," he said. "I had such a boundless amount of mental energy."

However, McConaughey's 'physical leverage' took a hit.

Recalling a scene in the movie in which his character had to run from the cowboys, McConaughey recalled: "I made it about 15 feet before my thighs and my quads just locked up and I hit the ground.

"I lost all all insulation around my knees and back and neck," he said, revealing that his body became 'a lot more fragile'.

"Every bit of power I lost in the neck down sublimated to the neck up," he said, also revealing he needed 3.5 hours less sleep a night.

He later regained the weight for an upcoming movie (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

To celebrate after filming, McConaughey revealed he made the 'ultimate cheeseburger' and although he 'didn't feel good' for the next couple of weeks, he says it was all worth it.

During the film's release, in 2013, McConaughey's eldest son, Levi was just five years old - and now, fans are shocked he's celebrated his 18th birthday.

Taking to Instagram this week, McConaughey shared a rare photo with his son, as they co-ordinated in matching outfits.

“18. That’s a # buddy. Enjoy and handle your new freedoms,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor and his wife, Camila Alves, also share daughter Vida, 16, and son, Livingston, 13.











