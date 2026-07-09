Kendra Wilkinson has responded to critics who called her out for 'ageing' after admitting she's 'not trying to be sexy' anymore.

The TV star, 41, posted an empowering statement on Instagram yesterday (July 8), revealing that she is now putting all her focus into herself and her kids.

Wilkinson is mom to children Hank Randall IV, 14, and Alijah Mary, 12, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett III.

She shot to fame in 2005 as one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's live-in girlfriends, and went onto star in the hit E! reality series The Girls Next Door when she was just 19.

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But the mom-of-two has revealed that 'sexy' is behind her, while admitting that she is 'ok not being young anymore'.

Writing to her loyal fans, she said: "I’m not playboy anymore. I’m not trying to be sexy.

"Dating and men aren’t on the forefront of my mind. Looking exactly how I want and loving myself exactly how I am is where I’m at. Finding gratitude and my peace everyday is my objective."

The TV star has opened up about her journey to self acceptance. (@kendrawilkinson/Instagram)

After a career in the spotlight, Wilkinson added: "A lot of people don’t see the posts and I get new followers who criticize my age.

"I just want to push positive powerful messages to the world about age. Think it’s important for women and girls. That’s all."

Fans in the comments agreed with her sentiment, noting that it really is a 'privilege' to age, and a process that many 'don't get to experience'.

But it's not the first time she has slammed a commenter who insulted her appearance.

Writing back in March, the real estate broker added: "For some reason I’m happier than I’ve ever been lately even with a little weight gain and wrinkles, and I’m not going to tie my happiness again into the negative energy."

The 41-year-old is now a mom-of-two. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Empire)

She went on to share that she is now 'a balanced, single, positive, fun woman who loves life'.

The TV star admitted that she spent '20 years impressing others', but is now fully dedicated to 'giving back' to herself.

Speaking to US Weekly earlier this year, the 41-year-old admitted that she had turned to GLP-1 medication to aid weight loss.

But she's not alone, in fact, an astonishing 11 percent of people in the US now report taking to loose weight, according to a new study.

She noted: "There’s nothing worse than being in a gym every single day, working out and not seeing any progress."