Bonnie Tyler, singer of Total Eclipse of the Heart, dies aged 75
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Bonnie Tyler, singer of Total Eclipse of the Heart, dies aged 75

The singer was put into an induced coma earlier this year following surgery

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)

Topics: Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford