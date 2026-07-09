Bonnie Tyler, singer of Total Eclipse of the Heart, dies aged 75

Legendary singer Bonnie Tyler, best known for her iconic single Total Eclipse of the Heart, has died aged 75.

The news was revealed in a message posted to the pop icon's website, which read: "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

Earlier this year it was revealed that the singer, who was born in South Wales, UK, was put into an induced coma after emergency surgery on her intestines while in Portugal.

At the time, a spokesperson said that her condition was improving, and doctors were 'confident' that she would recover, despite slow progress.

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It was revealed last month that she was out of the coma, but remained 'very unwell and in intensive care'.

She was due to take on a summer tour, but these dates were canceled.

There were tentative hopes that some of the gigs later in the year would go ahead as planned.

Bonnie Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Neath, on 8 June 1951, was scouted when playing in the Townsman Club in Swansea by a talent scout in 1975, which led to her signing with RCA Records.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Neath, on 8 June 1951, Tyler was spotted singing with her band in the Townsman Club in Swansea by a talent scout in 1975, which led to her signing with RCA Records.(Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)

What are Bonnie Tyler's most famous songs?

She went on to release several classic hits including More Than a Lover, It's a Heartache and Lost in France.

Her fame went to new heights with the release of Total Eclipse Of The Heart, from her 1982 album Faster Than The Speed of Night.

The album would go on to go platinum in the US, Australia and the UK.

The track even returned to number one on the iTunes chart in 2017, as the world experienced the first solar eclipse in a century.

She went on to release Holding Out For A Hero and Bitterblue later in the 1980's, and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Bonnie Tyler represented the UK in Eurovision in 2013 (Photo by Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage)

Did Bonnie Tyler perform on Eurovision?

Later, the Welsh star represented the UK in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song Believe In Me, finishing in 19th place.

She was also made an MBE in 2023 for her services to music, after being named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

More news on this as we get it.