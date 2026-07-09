Justin Baldoni and wife Emily break silence after bitter Blake Lively legal settlement
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Justin Baldoni and wife Emily break silence after bitter Blake Lively legal settlement

After 18 months of PR mudslinging and over 1,400 court filings, the director and his wife have spoken out about the ‘trauma' of the ordeal

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: justinbaldoni/instagram

Topics: Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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