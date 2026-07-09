Justin Baldoni and wife Emily break silence after bitter Blake Lively legal settlement

Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily have officially broken their silence following the massive, out-of-court legal settlement with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

Taking to Instagram in an emotional four-minute video, the 42-year-old Jane the Virgin star and his wife addressed the public for the first time in nearly two years — taking direct, thinly veiled shots at the high-profile narrative that was pushed against them during the bitter legal battle.

The drama kicked off in late 2024 when Lively, 38, hit the director with a massive lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to destroy her reputation.

Baldoni vehemently denied the claims and hit back with a defamation suit.

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However, after 18 months of brutal PR warfare and more than 1,400 court filings, the pair quietly settled the case out of court just weeks before they were scheduled to face a jury trial.

Now, with a judge dismissing the majority of Lively's claims, the couple didn't hold back regarding how they felt about the allegations levelled against Justin.

“We have not done this in a while, so we have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say,” Justin, 42, began. “Lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this where we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just doesn’t feel like the right time. We were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.”

Yet after much debate, Emily, 41, admitted that now felt like ‘the moment’ to finally speak out.

'How could something like this even happen?'

“What does feel important is that we can genuinely say that we are sitting here today feeling immense gratitude,” Emily said in the video. “But I also feel that it's important as we say that, in that gratitude, it doesn't negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years.”

She went on to drop the most heavily coded line of the video, questioning how the public campaign against her husband was framed: "We've had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like, 'How could something like this even happen?' Let alone disguised as a fight for women."

Baldoni and Lively settled their legal battle earlier this year (Aeon/GC Images)

Baldoni added that the couple chose to stay entirely quiet during the toxic press storm to 'let the justice system run its course,’ admitting that the ‘noise’ and painful things spoken into existence created massive trauma for their family.

"The truth and the facts have spoken for themselves," Emily concluded. "And here we are.”

Following the conclusion of the case, the couple have been focused on raising their two children and focusing on healing as a family, but even this hasn’t been without its challenges.

“We are healing, and if you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear,” Justin said. “It looks different every day, and we have had to rethink for ourselves what is real and what matters and it’s this, it’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community [who] have been there for us, it’s our faith.”

He continued: “I think we’re closer and more devoted and steadfast in our faith that we’ve ever been. Also, and this has been on both of our hearts, there were so many of you who, when we didn’t have a voice, were our voice.

"So many of you had discernment and you used your intuition and you trusted that, and you have given your time to fight for us. Thank you does not feel like enough, but we’re here in large part because of so many of you and all of our friends and family.