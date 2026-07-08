Cristina Sanz, the beloved star of A&E’s groundbreaking reality docuseries Born This Way, has tragically passed away at the age of 36.

The news was confirmed by her heartbroken parents, Mariano and Beatriz, who revealed that the Emmy-winning television personality suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Monday, July 6, while attending her local day program.

Announcing the news of her death on social media, her parents wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our daughter, Cristina, passed away Monday morning. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at her Day Program and was rushed to the hospital.”

“Despite the doctors’ best efforts to stabilize her heart, she did not survive. We are grateful that we were able to be by her side at the end. Her death was a total shock and unexpected. We will forever treasure the gift of her life. We will all carry in our hearts the wonderful ‘Cristina moments’ that she gave us.”

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In light of the sad news, A&E also paid tribute to Cristina, as they shared a statement which read: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cristina Sanz, who touched the hearts of many through her time on Born This Way. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.”

Cristina Sanz sadly passed away on Monday, her parents have confirmed (sanz.cristina/Instagram)

A Trailblazer for Representation

Sanz shot to fame in 2015 as one of the core cast members of Born This Way, a critically acclaimed TV series that followed the lives, careers, and romantic relationships of seven young adults with Down syndrome living in Southern California.

The show was an instant triumph, running for four highly successful seasons and completely shifting the landscape of disability representation on television.

In 2016, the series took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program—making Sanz part of a historic ensemble cast that shattered industry barriers.

Fans instantly gravitated toward Cristina's infectious, warm, and deeply romantic personality. Throughout the show's run, viewers watched her pursue independent living classes, hone her skills as a talented dancer, and share her deeply loving relationship with her then-partner Angel Callahan.

"I want to show everyone that you can have a disability and get married," Sanz famously told People following her wedding, cementing her status as an inspiring role model for millions of families globally.

The reality star was just 36 years old (sanz.cristina/instagram)

'The heart and soul of the room'

Beyond her television career, Sanz was a deeply active and cherished member of her local community in Long Beach, California.

She dedicated over six years of her life volunteering at the Long Beach Senior Center and worked as a dedicated faculty staff assistant at a local middle school.

Following the tragic news of her passing, emotional tributes from devastated fans, disability rights activists, and television viewers have flooded social media, with many remembering her as "the absolute heart and soul of the room."

Sanz is survived by her parents, her extended family, and her tight-knit community of friends and former cast-mates who spent years alongside her rewriting what was possible for disability representation on global television.