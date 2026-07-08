Following legendary journalist Katie Couric’s terrifying revelation that she suffered a sudden bout of temporary amnesia, leading medical experts are speaking out to explain the bizarre inner workings of the rare brain phenomenon.

Couric, 69, shocked fans by detailing her emergency room ordeal with Transient Global Amnesia (TGA)—a condition that left her unable to remember the current year, convinced Joe Biden was still president, and repeatedly reintroducing herself to the hospital’s nursing staff as her short-term memory reset in a continuous loop.

While the episode looked and felt exactly like an active stroke to her terrified family, neurologists explain that TGA is an entirely different, deeply mysterious medical anomaly.

Katie Couric went public with her diagnosis earlier this week (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

A Temporary Glitch in the Brain's 'Save Button'

According to leading neurologist and bestselling author David Perlmutter, M.D., FACN, an episode of Transient Global Amnesia is essentially a 'sudden, temporary loss of the ability to form new memories.’

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“A person is awake, alert, knows who they are, recognizes family members, and can carry on a conversation, but they can’t remember what just happened a few minutes ago,” he explained in a new interview for Katie Couric Media.

During a classic TGA episode, blood flow or metabolic function to the hippocampus becomes briefly disrupted. Because this area acts as the brain's internal "save button," the patient can still access long-term memories—knowing exactly who they are or talking about childhood events—but their mind completely loses the ability to write new information to the hard drive.

This specific failure explains why Couric could hold fluid, normal conversations with hospital staff, yet completely reset every few minutes. To her, every single time a nurse walked through the door, it was happening for the very first time.

What causes the condition?

Sadly, despite research into the area, the actual cause of TGA episodes remains unknown, but Dr.Perlmutter did note that they are often preceded by 'sudden physical or emotional stress’ such as ‘vigorous exercise, heavy lifting, emotional shock, pain, sexual activity, coughing’ or even ‘sudden immersion in cold water.'

He added, “The evidence suggests that the brain’s memory center, the hippocampus, temporarily stops functioning normally. The good news is that this generally appears to be reversible, with no permanent damage in the vast majority of people.”

Thankfully there should be no lasting damage for Couric going forwards (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

What it means for the future

Reassuringly, Dr. Perlmutter also explained that the condition was actually far less sinister than it sounded. “Despite how dramatic it looks, TGA is usually a benign condition."

“The episode typically lasts several hours and almost always resolves completely within 24 hours, leaving only a gap in memory for everything that occurred during the event itself.”

He also went on to highlight that the overwhelming majority of people recover completely, adding that they ‘do not go on to develop dementia because of the episode’ and there is currently no indication that the condition ‘increases the long-term risk of stroke.’