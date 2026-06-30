Millie Bobby Brown opens up about heartbreaking milestone she missed after growing up around 'men on crews'

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the heartbreaking milestone she missed while growing up.

While the actor may only be 21, she has been in the public eye throughout her teenage years and into adulthood after she first appeared in Stranger Things at the age of 12.

As a result, Bobby Brown has had quite a different upbringing compared to most children, leading to the Netflix star missing out on some childhood milestones.

The actor discussed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast how she felt disconnected from other people her own age, while she admitted on the show published on Monday (June 29) that the milestone she most regrets missing out on is 'socialization', as she did not attend a traditional school.

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As a result, it's lead to some awkward encounters with fans.

"Sometimes when fans come up to me, they'll be like 'Millie!' and I'll be like 'Aah!'" the Stranger Things star added.

She continued: "I just don't know how to react sometimes to people my own age. I have a harder time. Because I grew up with primarily men on crews, let's change that."

The actor admitted that she struggles to speak with people her own age (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The actor went on to clarify that the men she'd been working with on her projects have been 'over 40 years old'.

Bobby Brown continued: "And so I heard a lot of adult talk growing up, I didn't really talk about the things you're meant to talk about as a kid.

"Because you hear 'Where's the grip? Let's grab a ladder,' you know? And so that's your whole conversation."

She went on to admit that speaking to crew about 'different lens changes and shots' was just fine, but she would find it a challenge speaking about her 'favorite bars and restaurants'.

The Damsel star went on to say that her social life has changed since meeting husband, Jake Bongiovi, who she married in May 2024.

Describing her partner as a 'social butterfly', Bobby Brown admitted Bongiovi is 'the complete opposite of me'.

Millie Bobby Brown described her husband as a 'social butterfly' (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The Enola Holmes star added: "You know, he went to boarding school and college so he is like a social butterfly. When I met him, I really tried to lean more into that. So, I'm in my social era."

While she praises her husband for bringing out her social side, Bobby Brown has previously detailed her husband's most annoying habit.

It involves packing for a vacation, or lack of in Bongiovi's case.

“My husband, he doesn’t pack any clothes, just ever," Bobby Brown revealed. "So, we’ll leave, and I’ll have a huge suitcase, and he’ll have nothing with him, just his phone, never really a charger, he just steals mine."