Millie Bobby Brown opens up about heartbreaking milestone she missed after growing up around 'men on crews'
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Millie Bobby Brown opens up about heartbreaking milestone she missed after growing up around 'men on crews'

Millie Bobby Brown missed out on the milestone after not going to a traditional school

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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