Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about the end of Stranger Things and how it affected her friendships with the cast.

Stranger Things concluded at the end of 2025 with a huge two-hour finale on Netflix following a decade-long run on the streamer.

Brown grew up making Stranger Things. She was just 12 years old when the first season of the show premiered.

Now 22, she is married and announced last year that she and husband Jake Bongiovi had adopted a child. The couple haven't shared the name of the baby, but some fans think that they may have worked it out.

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Brown's cast mates grew up on Stranger Things too, those being Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp.

Millie Bobby Brown is married to Jake Bongiovi (Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

With this in mind, it's believed that the cast are all extremely close, but Brown seemingly feared that they had started drift from one another following Stranger Things' conclusion. So that this didn't happen, she reached out to them all in January to make sure everything was okay.

"They probably thought I was crazy," she said at a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (per USA Today).

"I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not going to stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you' and was just trying to mend anything.

"It's been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling.' And then I was on the beach, it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me."

The cast of Stranger Things grew up on the hit Netflix show together (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Brown went on to say that 'no one will understand' what it was like being on Stranger Things.

"I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family," she shared.

"I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything."

Brown pictured at the Stranger Things premiere in 2016 (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old star also admitted that she felt depressed after Stranger Things drew to a close.

"I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression," Brown said.

"It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person."

Brown latest project, Enola Holmes 3, lands on Netflix July 1.