Eagle-eyed Instagram users believe they may have figured out the name of Millie Bobby Brown's baby, despite the actor refusing to reveal their identity to the public and her hordes of adoring fans.

The 22-year-old Enola Holmes star welcomed the baby to her blossoming family last summer, when she and husband Jake Bongiovi decided to adopt a child barely a year after tying the knot.

However, fans who were hoping to see a whole new side of the King Kong actor's life, filled with teething and tots' toys, were sadly disappointed when Brown chose to keep that side of her life with a rock star's son private.

But then again, Stranger Things have happened, such as the person who played 'Seven' accidentally revealing the secret identity of their child in an Instagram post. And no, her baby is not called 'Eight'.

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Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in 2024 (Borja B. Hojas/WireImage)

Brown posted a sand-filled thirst trap to Instagram on Saturday (May 16), wearing a yellow bikini while looking up into the camera, accentuating the word hanging around her neck - a single name.

The actor has even signalled that her new child could be the first of many, telling the Smartless podcast: "I really want a family. I really want a big family."

She went on: "I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.

"Jake knows how important it is to me [to have children]. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me, personally. It's a huge thing."

In addition to a multi-colored bead necklace, the Emmy-nominated actor was also wearing a simple name in printed metal, which many fans believed could be the name of the child she now shares with husband Jake.

That single word, 'Ruth', was immediately interpreted as the name of their anonymous daughter, with an excited follower asking, 'her necklace says Ruth! Baby name??!!' Adding: "So cute!"

However, some of her more knowledgeable fans pointed out that the necklace could be a memento to remember her grandmother, who was called Ruth and died in 2020. While this might seem like a slam dunk, others still believed it could be the name of her mystery daughter.

"She could’ve named her baby after her sooo…” one pointed out, with further fans pointing to other evidence that hinted at the child's potential name.

In August 2025, not long after announcing the new addition to their family, Brown showed off a pic where her phone case had three conspicuous letters on it, 'R', 'W', and 'B'. Fans believe this R could have been referring to 'Ruth'.

Brown herself explained to British Vogue why she wanted to maintain this level of secrecy around her child, saying: “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself.

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support.

“But right now, as she’s so little, it’s our job to protect her.”