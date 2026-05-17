In a twist nobody expected to happen on a random Sunday, Alex Cooper of the Call Her Daddy Podcast, is going to be a mommy!

The podcast host, who has interviewed everyone from Kim Kardashian to presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, is officially starting her family.

Alex, who is married to Matt Kaplan, revealed on Instagram just moments ago (May 17) that the couple are expecting their little bundle.

Posting a photo of the pair together, with Alex sitting on Matt's lap as she cradles her budding bump, she wrote a simple caption: "Our family."

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Of course, people were bugging out in the comments with joy to the unexpected news, with one person writing: "Omg omg yesss, congratulation."

Another said: "my dad is gonna be a mom."

Someone else commented: "That gasp I just gusped."

More to follow...

Alex and Matt, 42, have been married for two years, having not long tied the knot in 2024, and now they're going to be parents.

The couple not only live together, but also work together at their company, Trending.

However, there has been drama for the couple this year, after Alix Earle, 25, took a swipe at Alex.

Alix used to run her podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, under Cooper's Unwell network, however, the pod was dropped just last year.

While it wasn't made clear as to why, speculation was rife.

In March 2025, Alex simply said Alix's podcast was no longer part of Unwell and it was 'nothing to do' with the network, adding: "Idk why she can’t/whats going on."

"Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP," the Call Her Daddy podcast host continued, per ELLE Australia.

But that's not what Alix thought after she was seen allegedly liking posts slating the influencer.

To this, Alex called her out for her 'passive aggressive posts'.

Alex and Matt are going to be parents (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube)

"Hey girl, the passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things — I’ve got to call you out here," she said in a TikTok video on April 13.

"You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself."

Alex added: "What’s the beef? Because I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other sh*t going on online for you. Not interested.

"I know what happened, and so do you. So talk, unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over."

There has also been rumors that the pair are going through 'tension' in their relationship, per Page Six.

But the pair seem to be excited for this new chapter if the Instagram post is anything to go off.

UNILAD previously contacted both Alex and Alix for comment over the feud.