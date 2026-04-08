Aubrey Plaza, 41, pregnant with first child one year after late husband Jeff Baena's death

Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with her partner Chris Abbott.

A source has told PEOPLE that the Parks and Recreation star and Abbott, who is known for his role in Girls, are expecting their first child together.

They told the outlet: “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year."

The source added that the couple 'feel very blessed', and a representative for Plaza has also confirmed the good news to the outlet.

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Abbott, 40, and Plaza, 41, worked together on the off-Broadway show Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023, and also both had roles in the film Black Bear, which was released in 2020.

The news has come just over a year after Plaza's husband Jeff Baena died in January 2025.

Plaza and Baena had been separated since September 2024, after being married for around three years.

Plaza and Abbott worked together on Blackbear in 2020 (Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Courtesy of Rand Luxury)

She previously opened up about the tragedy to her Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast.

"Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning," Plaza said, "I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm OK, but it's a daily struggle, obviously."

Officials went on to confirm that Baena had died by suicide at his home in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed at the time.

How did Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott meet and when did they start dating?

Plaza and Abbott first met on the set of Black Bear back in 2020.

They have kept their relationship private, but speculation about the couple first began when they were spotted together last summer at The Chatham Berry Farm in New York State.

A source told Deuxmoi that Plaza was acting affectionately towards Abbott, and his sister Christina was also there.

Pictures of the pair at a Knicks game, sat alongside Ben Stiller, also began to circulate in November 2025.

Plaza said on the Today show last October, while promoting her children's book Luna and the Witch Throw a Halloween Party: "Shoutout to my grandma, Margie.

"She taught me from a very young age that life is a party and no matter what happens, we have to have fun and move forward, and so I think this book was inspired by that."

Abbott is known for his work on independent films, as well as theater roles as well.

At present, he is starring in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman on Broadway with Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane.

He got his breakout role in the HBO comedy Girls, where he played the on again, off again boyfriend of the character Marnie, played by Allison Williams.

Plaza is expecting her first child (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Abbott was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance of Captain Yossarian in a Hulu adaptation of Catch-22.

But while he has mainly worked in smaller, low budget independent films, Abbott has also had roles in some larger productions as well.

These have included a supporting role in 2023's Poor Things, which saw Emma Stone take home the Oscar for Best Actress.

Abbott also took the lead role in the 2025 in a reboot of the Wolf Man in 2025, and also had a part in Kraven the Hunter, one of Sony's Spider-Man spinoffs, which came out in the same year.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Aubrey Plaza for comment.