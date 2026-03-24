Miley Cyrus playfully calls out 'creepy superfan' Alex Cooper for 'moving next door' to her

Miley Cyrus jokingly called out ‘superfan’ Alex Cooper on stage, alleging that the podcaster's decision to move next door to her was rather ‘creepy’.

On Monday (March 23), a plethora of Hollywood elite descended on Los Angeles to attend the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special at the El Capitan Theatre.

The event, set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24, was hosted by Cooper, 31, who is best known for fronting the beloved Call Her Daddy podcast.

Celebrity Big Brother UK’s JoJo Siwa, Jaden and Willow Smith were in the audience to watch Cyrus, 33, resurrect the beloved Disney Channel character she originally portrayed between 2006 and 2011.

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Cyrus, whom Cooper had previously interviewed, opened up about the decision to let the star host the nostalgic, one-off event.

“Alex being a super-fan, kinda creepy,” the ‘Rockstar’ singer joked.

Miley Cyrus joked that Alex Cooper was 'creepy' at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary premier (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“She’s also my neighbor which is also creepy.

“She got money and then she moved next door to me so there was no other host… Yeah, it was weird.”

Despite the teasing, Cyrus went on to thank Cooper for being ‘insanely dedicated’ to Hannah Montana and for her commitment as a presenter.

Cooper, who also produced the Hannah Montana special, previously told Variety that she was a self-confessed 'fangirl', and that she felt more than qualified to host the programme.

Fans have come out in droves to debate the subtle roast, with one Redditor typing: “Miley dgaffffff this is one of the funniest f****n things I’ve ever seen lmaoooo.”

“I loooooove a celebrity who calls out another famous person by name when they do some weird s**t,” a second reported.

The show is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ (Disney+)

“Too many people in the industry are worried about being perfectly media trained all the time. Give me more of this!!!”

Another said: “I feel like she would be a good stand up comic too.”

While Hannah Montana alumni Jason Earles and Cody Linley attended the 20th Anniversary Special premiere, actress Emily Osment was notably absent.

The 34-year-old, who played Cyrus’s on-screen BFF Lily Truscott, said she was unable to attend as she was busy filming her new series, George & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“I wanted to say hello and thank you to everybody that has stuck by us for all these years,” she said in an Instagram video.

“So grateful that you guys all still love this show. I'm so proud to be a part of it.”

In the caption, she claimed that appearing in the teen comedy ‘changed’ her life and that working on set taught her 'discipline, patience, timing and respect’.

Former Hannah Montana star Emily Osment did not attend the 20th Anniversary event (Disney Channel)

“I can’t tell you what your sweet messages mean to me and how lucky I feel to have been apart of this once in a generation goliath of a television show.

“Thank you for letting me into your living rooms and I hope to still be there many years from now.”

Meanwhile, Earles, 48, recently admitted that he thought he was going to be ‘fired and recast’ from the show due to keeping a ‘big secret’ during the audition process.

“When I auditioned for the show, I lied to them and told them I was 18 years old,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor admitted.

In fact, Earles was ten years older than his character, Jackson Stewart, was supposed to be and was already married to his first wife, Jennifer.

Jason Earles, who played Jackson Stewart on the show, said he lied about his age during the audition process (Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

“I remember one of the higherup network executives showed up on show night and he was like, ‘Hey, so, you’re 28.’ And I was like, ‘I am,’” he said on the Best of Both Our Worlds: The Official, Unofficial Hannah Montana Podcast.

“And he’s like, ‘So, you’re married? And I was like, ‘Yeah, that girl that I keep making out with, yeah. that’s my wife.’ And he was like, ‘Uh, any more any more secrets? Anything we should know?”

You can watch the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+ from March 24.