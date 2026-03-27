As many Disney kids will know, it's now been 20 years since the release of Hannah Montana and the start of Miley Cyrus' stardom.

While I don't want to think about the fact that some of my favorite childhood shows are now turning 20 years old, you can bet your ass I've been blaring out 'Best of Both Worlds' on my Spotify of late to mark the huge milestone.

Of course there's been a 20th anniversary special on Disney to mark the occasion too, where 33-year-old Cyrus was interviewed by Call Her Daddy podcast host, Alex Cooper.

In one part of the special, Cooper asked the 'Angels Like You' singer about how Taylor Swift ended up being part of Hannah Montana: The Movie, which hit theaters in 2009 — feel old yet?

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"Get the tea kettle," Cyrus said before joking that her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, was backstage with a lawyer at the ready.

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift pictured at the Hannah Montana movie premier in 2009 (Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

She continued: "Okay, so the way that Taylor Swift ended up in the Hannah Montana movie was because, this was kind of at the beginning of her career and they were looking for someone that authentically – no shade – would be performing in a barn.

"We both performed in the barn, and so she came and did the performance. And she had written a song for Hannah Montana, 'You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home'."

"Credit where credit's due," Cyrus added before hailing the song as a 'banger'.

Since the interview, Cyrus has been given the Innovator Award as this year's iHeartRadio Awards, which were hosted yesterday (March 26).

As the 'Wrecking Ball' songstress came on stage, Swift was seen in the audience alongside her husband-to-be Travis Kelce, and it's clear she didn't feel any 'shade' at all from Cyrus.

Both she and Kelce joined the rest of the audience in giving Cyrus a standing ovation as she took to the stage.





In her speech, Cyrus spoke about it being the Hannah Montana anniversary.

"This week celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana," she said. "Hannah Montana inspired me so much in my own career. I fell in love with the idea that you can create a persona that gives you the confidence and the courage to perform authentically, and that sometimes the fake you can actually reveal the real you."

Cyrus continued to say of the accolade she'd been given: "Innovation for me hasn’t been about leaving who I’ve been behind, but about keeping the journey of finding myself a lot of fun.

"I’ve always written songs and told stories because I love it. And winning awards for that work is, of course, rewarding, but it’s not my compass. Because if it was, I’m sure I’d end up very lost."

The Grammy Award-winner added: "When the win isn’t recognition, but making art that reaches the hearts of people I may never meet, it brings me a kind of joy that is deeply meaningful."

Cyrus accepts the Innovator Award onstage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The most memorable iHeartRadio Music Awards moments

Nelly's speech being cut off

When being handed the Landmark Award in 2025 by his wife and R&B star Ashanti, the show cut to a commercial break right as the rapper began his speech, much to the distaste of viewers at home.

Mariah Carey being... well, Mariah Carey!

In the most Mariah moment ever, the legendary singer accepted the Icon Award in 2025 and asked: "Is the lighting okay? Because I don't like bad lighting."

She then said: "As a kid, I used to listen to my favorite artist on the radio and dream of being on the airwaves myself. Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-wifi version of streaming, okay?"

But she then shouted out her late mom, concluding: "On this Saint Patrick's Day, I want to honor my mother Patricia Carey for giving me the gift of music."

Eminem and Kehlani rap about gun violence

During 2018's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Eminem and Kehlani’s performance of 'Nowhere Fast' included a new verse which took aim at the NRA (National Rifle Association).

"This whole country is going nuts/ And the NRA is in our way/ They’re responsible for this whole production/ They hold the strings, they control the puppet," the 'Slim Shady' rapper said in his new lyrics.

Cardi B thanks her haters

When she won trophies for Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist, in which she was the only female nominee in both categories, in 2018, Cardi B didn't hesitate in shouting out her haters.

"I wanna thanks my haters too because... ha ha ha. They be downloading my stuff to talk crap about me but it benefits me!"

Coldplay's adorable acceptance speech

In 2017, frontman Chris Martin accepted the award for Best Tour alongside three of Katy Perry’s young dancers, with his speech poking fun at the band’s age and their cuteness in comparison to One Direction.

Rhianna's helicopter arrival

When performing 'B*tch Better Have My Money' in 2015, Rhianna brought an actual helicopter on stage. Pretty memorable, if you ask me.

Taylor Swift joining Madonna on stage

In 2015, Swift teamed up with Madonna to perform 'Ghosttown', with the pop icon later presented her 'favorite guitar player' Swift with the Song of the Year Award for 'Shake It Off'. Truly iconic.



