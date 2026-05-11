Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Michael Jackson’s 'secret' second family have made 'disturbing' sexual abuse claims about the late 'King of Pop'.

The Cascio siblings, Eddie, Dominic, Aldo and Marie-Nicole, spoke out on 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday night, alleging Michael Jackson groomed and sexually abused them over a 25 year period.

The family, who are now suing Jackson’s estate, were so close to the singer that he called them his ‘second family’.

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They met in the mid 80’s, when he befriended their father, hotel manager Dominic Cascio Snr. Jackson is said to have showered the New Jersey family with gifts, private jets and undivided attention.

The Cascio siblings, who have previously defended Jackson, are now speaking out.

The siblings are now alleging that the singer had made an inner circle called 'The Applehead Club' - as Edward claimed Jackson started abusing him during his Dangerous tour in 1993, when he was just 11 years old.

The Cascio family have spoken out on being Michael Jackson's 'secret family', allegeing that the late pop star sexually abused the children (60 Minutes Australia)

'They definitely felt special, and so did we'

“When you have the biggest superstar in the world in the 80s that wants to be your friend, you’re vulnerable and easily manipulated,” Dominic said on 60 Minutes Australia.

“My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them, they definitely felt special, and so did we,” Eddie added.

Speaking about the alleged abuse, Eddie claimed: “We were on tour, and that's when Michael started to get closer and started rubbing me on my legs. I was sitting on his lap, and that's when the first kiss happened, where he kissed me on the lips.” He then claimed that after that, the molestation happened ‘almost every night’.

By the age of 16, Edward alleges Jackson was ‘penetrating’ him.

“My manhood was taken away, as well as my childhood,” he said.

Elsewhere, Marie-Nicole claimed Jackson would masturbate while she was getting undressed, and claimed he said it was ‘normal’.

The siblings, who are now adults, met Jackson in the mid 80s (60 Minutes Australia)

Allegations of Jackson playing 'disturbing games' with children

Dominic alleged Jackson made him play ‘disturbing games,’ one which he claimed was called the ‘booty rumble,’ in which he claimed Jackson would lay him on top of him with their genitals touching before shaking.

Youngest sibling Aldo claimed Jackson molested him while laying in bed playing video games.

“I had no idea what sex was. I had no idea that this was inappropriate,” Aldo said during 60 Minutes Australia.

The siblings claim that the abuse took place at the Neverland Ranch as well as hotels across the world, and even at their own home with their parents unaware.

Marty Singer, a lawyer acting for the estate of Jackson, has profusely denies the claims.

In a lengthy statement to 60 Minutes Australia, Marty Singer, a lawyer acting for the estate of Jackson, said: “This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion…”

“...Notably these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Michael’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation. Sadly, in death, just as life Michael’s talents and success continue to make him a target.”

Singer also pointed to the family’s 'consistent and repeated' defence of the star, including a 2010 interview with Oprah, in which the siblings said there was ‘never any improprieties’ between themselves and Jackson, adding it was ‘ridiculous’ that Jackson went on trial for charges against him.

Jackson, who died in 2009, denied all claims of sexual abuse during his lifetime.

UNILAD has contacted Michael Jackson’s estate lawyer for comment.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org