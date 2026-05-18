Former adult star Adriana Chechik 'cries' telling 'morbid joke' on how she tried to get out of porn industry

Adriana Chechik had her audience in stitches after pretending to be a reluctant porn star, when anyone who knows her knows the complete opposite is true.

The 32-year-old, who retired from adult entertainment in late 2022 after a career spanning nearly a decade, put on a theatrical fake-crying performance while joking about desperately trying to escape the industry, before gleefully admitting she absolutely loved her job.

"I tried. I tried so hard. I tried so hard to get out," she wailed, tears streaming, before delivering the punchline with a smirk: "And my pimp, he just like... You know, I love my job."

She immediately clocked the reaction, adding: "Was that too morbid of a joke? Was that a little too morbid for you guys?"

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The joke works entirely because of who Chechik is, someone who has always been unapologetically open about genuinely enjoying her time in adult entertainment.

What does Adriana Chechik do now?

Since retiring, Chechik has built a wildly successful second career as a Twitch streamer and content creator, amassing over 860,000 followers on the platform and 4.2 million on Instagram. She has spoken openly about how Twitch gave her a new sense of identity and purpose, but has never pretended she hated what came before it.

Adriana Chechik had to leave the porn industry after breaking her neck in 2022 (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Chechik was among the most popular performers in the adult industry during her career, which ran from 2013 to 2022, winning numerous awards along the way. Her decision to retire was largely driven by a desire to show a different side of herself to the world, with a move into Twitch streaming opening up a whole new chapter.

Adriana Chechik is now a successful Twitch streamer (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Speaking on the Holly Randall Unfiltered Podcast, she explained what the platform meant to her.

"Twitch has been the best blessing for me," she said. "I wasn't even making money from it at first, but I was just somewhere where people were valuing me for me."

She also spoke about feeling cut off from the outside world during her porn career.

"I was craving intellectuality and learning, and I just wasn't getting it. I was so enwrapped in porn that I didn't have any notion of the outside world."

Her post-porn life has not been without its difficulties, however. In October 2022, she broke her back in two places after jumping into a shallow foam pit at TwitchCon, requiring intensive surgery and ongoing rehabilitation.