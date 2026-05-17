Nikki Glaser has never been shy about sharing the secrets of her private life, and her latest hot take on older men is already sending the internet into a spin.

The comedian, 41, opened up on the Howard Stern Show about why she considers dating older men a genuine 'life hack', and it has nothing to do with money.

According to Glaser, the read advantage is quite a practical one. It makes breaking up all the more easier.

So what's her reasoning? Older men simply aren't as deep into the social media rabbit-hole. That means no aggressive blocking sprees or cryptic posts - no digital dramas whatsoever.

Advert

Nikki Glaser described dating older men as a 'life-hack' (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

What did Nikki Glaser say about dating older men?

"That is the benefit of dating an older man," she told Stern. "You can get out of it and like still look hot and young and like find somebody else after it. And I'm not even joking. You've got to think about those things."

She also revealed what she's looking for in a partner, and again, it's refreshingly no nonsense.

"I want to be with someone who doesn't like the spotlight because I like the spotlight and it's nice when someone is just happy for you to have it and isn't jealous ever.

The comments came amid a tongue-in-cheek discussion about potentially dating Dick Van Dyke, a joke that snowballed into a surprisingly convincing pitch.

"I'll have been married, I get some of that comedy cred, and then I'm single again in two months," she laughed.

Nikki Glaser was the first woman to present the Golden Globes (Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Glaser has been riding high on a tide of popularity ever since she took on the Golden Globe Awards, which she has now done for two years running.

The Ohio born comedian was the first female host in the ceremony's history. She recently released her fifth stand up special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, on Hulu and graced the cover of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

Chris Rock, who wrote her TIME100 profile, praised her for having "All the tools for comedic stardom" and said he hopes she realised she had "the potential to be not just a great comedian, but a great artist."

Nikki Glaser has been dating Chris Convy since 2013 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Who is Nikki Glaser's boyfriend?

Glaser has been in an on-and-off relationship with television producer Chris Convy for over a decade, having first met him on the set of her MTV show in 2013. The relationship has been a recurring source of material in her comedy, Convy has told her she can joke about anything on stage, as long as it's funny. So for now, perhaps the older man theory remains strictly a bit.