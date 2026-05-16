Theo Von has responded to Joe Rogan going into detail about his mental health on his podcast.

A clip from Rogan's podcast went viral on social media, in which he expressed concern about Von's mental health, including that he had 'a kind of a breakdown'.

Rogan also spoke about Von being affected by medication, suggesting that he may have been impacted by taking antidepressants.

On his podcast, Rogan said: “Theo Von’s going through the exact same thing and last time he was on the podcast he was explaining it to me.

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“It freaks me out because I know Theo has had conversations before...like even publicly.”

The podcast host, who has collaborated with Von, went on to allude to a 'Netflix taping' that Von had, claiming that 'they never used it', before alluding to 'stories' about his health.

Rogan made the remarks on his podcast (Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In an even darker moment, Rogan alluded to Von expressing suicidal ideation, before saying: "I’m like, oh, Jesus Christ! Like, I got to help this dude.”

The clips from Rogan's podcast, which has millions of listeners, have circulated widely on the internet.

Now, Von has posted on his social media page to address the clips which have been circulating about his mental state, and has confirmed that they are not true and he is 'doing great'.

He wrote: "This is mostly false. Sad to see this kinda stuff. Im doing great."

Von went on to admit that sometimes things can be difficult but this is just part of life, adding: "Im a human being which is a rocky ride. But im doing fine thanks."

Fans of Von have since taken to social media to express their sympathy for him, with some also criticizing Rogan over opening up about something so personal in a public setting.

Von said that the claims were false (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Von had recently appeared on Rogan's podcast, where the pair had expressed dismay over Donald Trump's war with Iran.

Both Von and Rogan had supported Trump's campaign, but criticized his attacks on the Islamic Republic.

In the episode, shortly after Israel had also started attacking Southern Lebanon, Von asked: “What do you think is gonna happen? You think we’re gonna be OK?”

Trump had also given a 20-minute address on the war, which saw fuel prices surge after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

Rogan replied: “I hope so, of course. I don’t know. I’m confused. I can’t believe we went to this war. When we started bombing Iran, I was like, ‘This can’t be true.’”















