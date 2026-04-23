Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, is one of those people you either love or hate.

But however you feel about him, there's no doubting his popularity. Between 11 to 15 million people tune in to nearly every episode he does.

The podcast consistently ranks number one on Spotify, and he's known worldwide for giving airtime to often controversial figures.

However, one of the people who won't be sending Rogan a birthday card this year is former Real Housewives host Andy Cohen, who recently tore into Rogan on an episode of Watch What Happens.

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Andy was in conversation with Kristin Cavallari when he made the dig, talking about Spencer Pratt's bid to become LA Mayor.

Former Fear Factory Host Andy Cohen now presents Watch What Happens (Getty Stock Images)

Who is Spencer Pratt and why is he running for LA Mayor?

Spencer Pratt is a reality TV star who made his name on MTV's The Hills. He has pledged to 'expose the system' and 'disinfect the city with our light'.

Pratt launched his campaign in January, focussing his efforts around last year's wildfires, accusing city leaders of negligence.

He genuinely has a great chance of winning later this year, and the hosts share their excitement in his bid to become mayor.

Kristin said she was backing Spencer and could see him winning, adding that people in California genuinely seemed excited about the prospect of him becoming mayor.

Joe Rogan was catching strays on Watch What Happens (Getty Stock Image)

What did Andy Cohen say about Joe Rogan?

Cohen's criticism came after Kristin added that one of Spencer's biggest endorsements had come from none other than Joe Rogan.

This sparked an absolute roasting from Andy Cohen.

He said: "Oh Rogan, the great mind of the universe.

"What a f*cking idiot. Sorry."

The other hosts struggling to contain their laughter at the seemingly spontaneous outburst and his quick apology.

Andy then joked that he'd 'had enough to drink' and better stop.

Kristin then asked for the backstory of why he doesn't like the global podcasting star, to which Andy replied: "There isn't one - i just listen to what he says!"

He added that he felt that Spencer Pratt had a real chance of winning the LA Mayoralty, quickly changing the subject.

UNILAD has reached out to a representative of Joe Rogan for comment.