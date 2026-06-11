Dave Portnoy defends Taylor Swift after hot mic caught Knicks reporter making savage comment

Dave Portnoy has defended Taylor Swift after one commentator had a lot to say about the singer's appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (June 10).

As the Knicks achieved one of the biggest comebacks against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals yesterday, Swift was watching the action at Madison Square Garden, where she is expected to marry Travis Kelce next month.

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker wore a graphic t-shirt with 'Stevie Knicks', while sports commentators were left surprised by her appearance.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” one person question, as analyst Monica McNutt also expressed her views of the famed singer being in attendance.

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She then said: "That’s her down there! With the long ponytail in the blue. She’s not even a Knicks fan, get out of here girl!"

Portnoy, a diehard Boston Celtics fan and founder of Barstool Sports, has since taken to X to defend Swift following some of the backlash the singer's received online.

The singer has received some criticism after she appeared at the game (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Reacting to the awkward hot mic moment, Portnoy penned: "Damn. Hate to see @McNuttMonica hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams."

In a series of social media posts, Portnoy went on to suggest that not all celebrities at the Knicks game were there to actually watch the sporting action.

"Honest question. What percentage of Knicks celebrity fans would also show up in Laker gear for Laker celebrity row if the Lakers were in the Finals?" he asked his followers.

"I think it’s over 50%."

It's certainly not uncommon for Swift to attend sporting events, particularly with her partner, Travis Kelce.

Recently, the singer attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Knicks with Kelce, as many Kicks expressed their disappointment, suggesting she had switched sides after meeting with her partner.

Swift has attended many sporting events in recent years (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Amid all the noise, Kelce decided to clarify what had happed on his New Heights podcast.

He said: "This was me just having a fun date night knowing that I love going to basketball games. We actually tried to go to a game in New York, but I was stuck in Kansas City. I love bringing her into the sports world that I appreciate.”

With Kelce and Swift tying the knot very soon, I think it's pretty likely we'll see them appearing at many more sporting events in the future.

UNILAD has reached out to McNutt's representatives for comment.