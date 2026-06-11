Dave Portnoy defends Taylor Swift after hot mic caught Knicks reporter making savage comment
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Dave Portnoy defends Taylor Swift after hot mic caught Knicks reporter making savage comment

The NBA diehard says he can't understand the 'hate' Taylor Swift has received

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, Basketball, Celebrity, Music

Callum Jones
Callum Jones