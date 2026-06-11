Taylor Swift showed her support for the Knicks during the Game 4 NBA Finals last night - but is she a fan of the team? One commentator didn’t seem to think so.

After a tough loss on Monday night in Game 3, attended by US president Donald Trump in the audience, some fans started burning sage outside Madison Square Garden in a bid to 'cleanse' the venue of Trump's 'bad vibes'.

Some might say it worked, as the Knicks had one of the biggest comebacks against the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals history yesterday - and are now just one win away from a series victory.

Swift was among the many celebrities cheering the team on at MSG. It's rumored she's planning to host her wedding to Travis Kelce at the arena next month.

Advert

The star donned a graphic t-shirt with 'Stevie Knicks' across the front and featured the Knicks' iconic colors - seemingly paying tribute to the team and one of her biggest influences in music.

The radio team were also shocked by Swift's appearance, as they questioned: “Is that Taylor Swift down there?”

Taylor Swift was seen cheering on the Knicks last night (Al Bello/Getty Images)

However, analyst Monica McNutt didn’t seem too impressed, as on a video circulating around Twitter, she could be heard saying: “That’s her down there! With the long ponytail in the blue.”

After a quick discovery mission, with the commentators zooming in with their phone to check if it was the 'Bad Blood' singer - it was confirmed.

“She’s not even a Knicks fan, get out of here girl!” she said.

Is Taylor Swift a Knicks fan?

Yes, Swift is a Knicks fan - as many pointed out on social media.

“I’m not even a Swiftie and I know that,” penned one.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also commented: “Damn. Hate to see @McNuttMonica hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams.”

Taylor Swift previously attended a game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers with Travis Kelce (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Recently, the star attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Knicks with Kelce. Many Knicks fans were disappointed in the singer, believing she had switched sides after meeting her partner.

However, despite her partner being dripped head to toe in Cavaliers merch, Swift didn’t follow.

Kelce then later clarified on his New Heights podcast: “This was me just having a fun date night knowing that I love going to basketball games. We actually tried to go to a game in New York, but I was stuck in Kansas City. I love bringing her into the sports world that I appreciate.”

Swift has lived in New York since 2014 - and seems to now be an adopted resident - having grown up in Pennsylvania, before moving to Tennessee as a teen to pursue her country music career.

And she's been pictured at New York Knicks games for over a decade, attending with Ben Stiller, Amanda Seyfried, Jimmy Fallon and her former best friend Karlie Kloss.

In 2014, she was even photographed with her arm around former Knicks player Jerome Williams while decked out in the team's kit.

Swift was photographed with former Knicks player Jerome Williams in 2014 (X/@JunkYardDogJW)

Who was with Taylor Swift at the Knicks game?

Singers Alana and Este Haim of rock group Haim were seen sitting courtside with Swift. They also wore pun-based tees, which read ‘Knickole Kidman’ and ‘Knickleback’.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, a Knicks superfan, joined them. Swift actually named one of her cats after Hargitay’s iconic character, Olivia Benson.

A whole host of famous faces attended the game (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon and Spike Lee were all seen in the crowd. While Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner appeared on the front row to cheer on the team.

The series now could well be decided on Saturday (13 July), but the Knicks will lose their home advantage, with the game taking place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.