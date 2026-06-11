When it comes to marriage, it’s safe to say that Hollywood legend Tom Hanks knows a fair amount about it, having been happily married to his own wife Rita Wilson for 38 years.

Yet rather than gate-keep the secret behind his enduring relationship, the Toy Story star recently let slip one heartwarming piece of advice to Taylor Swift, ahead of her own wedding later this Summer.

While completing press on the carpet, E! News asked Hanks for one piece of advice to help make Swift’s marriage as enduring as his own, to which he cheekily responded: “The man must make the waffles on Sunday.”

The sage advice came as the pair walked the red carpet for the latest Disney Pixar flick Toy Story 5, which sees Hanks reprise his role as Woody the cowboy 30 years after the original film aired, with Swift providing the soundtrack’s title song.

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The cast of Toy Story 5 attended the World Premiere on Tuesday (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

The original composition, written and performed by Swift for its credits titled ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ was released last week - and up until then, even lead actor Hanks was completely in the dark about what the tune sounded like.

“We were told the day it came out," Hanks said. “They said, ‘Tonight at nine o’clock, Taylor Swift is going to be dropping the song that ends our movie.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ve seen the movie and there was no Taylor Swift [song].’ ‘We know.’”

He jokingly went on to dub it ‘diabolical' to have kept the secret even from him.

“They don’t trust us,” he said. “And there’s a brain trust that goes along that I am not a part of. So I just do what I’m told.”

Released on June 5, Swift’s 'I Knew It, I Knew You’ appears to be written for everyone’s favorite cowgirl Jessie (Joan Cusack) and follows a theme of reuniting with loved ones or long absent friends after an extended time apart.

The track also marked the start of the Summer for Swift, who is set to tie the knot with NFL star Travis Kelce in a mere matter of weeks.

Swift and Kelce are slated the tie the knot in just a few weeks time (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For months, the singer has kept fans in the dark about her wedding plans, even refusing to reveal the actual date in order to preserve her privacy.

Traditionally throughout her career, Swift has dropped plenty of hints and easter eggs about her music, such as future albums, songs and even tour stops, yet while this applies to her professional life, she has always been clear that her personal life is off limits.

However, this hasn't stopped mysterious sources from making claims.

One unnamed source told TMZ that the couple have hired out Madison Square Garden for a four day wedding extravaganza for up to 1200 guests over the July 4 weekend.

No official sources have confirmed this on the record, but fans have speculated that the rumours could simply be just that, or even an elaborate decoy to throw the public off the scent and allow her to have a private ceremony away from the spotlight.











