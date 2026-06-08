Travis Kelce might be a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's far from tight when it comes to tipping people.

The NFL star, who is set to wed Taylor Swift in the coming weeks, recently visited Andy’s Frozen Custard in Kansas City for a sweet treat.

The chain custard store has something called the Travis Kelce 87 Concrete frozen custard, which was obviously the footballer's choice of dessert on Thursday night (June 4) when he rocked up to the drive-thru.

The employee that served him has spoken to TMZ about meeting the 36-year-old Chiefs favorite and described him as 'down to earth and humble'.

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She added that he let people take pictures with him and thanked the manager on shift. He also expressed gratitude for his fans.

Travis Kelce was described as 'down to earth' (Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Posting a picture online of Kelce from the drive-thru window, the staffer wrote: "Guys I took Travis Kelcey [sic] order, and I didn’t even know it was him."

The footballer was seen smiling in the photo and flashed a peace sign.

The custard cost Kelce $6 but he reportedly paid $90, meaning he left a whopping tip for the employee at the Kansas City drive-thru working out to be 1,500 percent.

His generosity comes shortly before his wedding to Swift, which is reportedly taking place in July 3 – less than a year after the pair got engaged in August 2025.

It's believed that Swift and Kelce will marry in New York's Madison Square Garden, Page Six reports, which can hold as many as 22,000 people.

A source who spoke to the outlet said that 'everyone's been sworn to secrecy' about the celebrity couple's pending nuptials.

While Madison Square Garden (where Swift has performed and impressive eight times) has not confirmed if the wedding is in fact taking place there, it has been pointed out that the world-famous venue has no scheduled events from June 29 through July 6...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to wed on July 3 (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

As to why Swift and Kelce might have chosen to marry there, it all comes down to privacy and security.

"Privacy was of number one importance to them both," a source said to Page Six.

A potential plan may be for wedding guests to escorted to the venue in blacked out buses to ensure their privacy, as well as the bride and groom's.

Some A-listers expected to be in attendance include Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.