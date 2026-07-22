Now that the largest wedding of the year - and potentially one of the biggest in music history - has ended, information is finally trickling out about what went down at Taylor Swift and Travic Kelce's nuptials.

The pair officially tied the knot on the third of July at Madison Square Gardens, with apparently around 1000 guests who all had to sign strict NDAs before attending the event.

With just how tight-lipped it has been, now that the celebrations have died down, it's only starting to come to light some of the major things that occurred at the wedding.

From things like Adam Sandler officiating the wedding, to Stevie Nicks allegedly performing, it sounds like a day to remember.

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But according to Travis's brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, there was another performer who took to the stage, but this one was probably the biggest surprise twist of them all.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot this month (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

In an appearance on The Ross Tucker Football Podcast which was published yesterday (July 21), Jason explained that his brother actually serenated his pop-star wife in front of all to see.

"My sister-in-law, like a couple days afterwards said, 'Um, is it true that Travis and Taylor sang?' And I said, 'Yeah,'" Tucker explained on the show. "And she said, 'Is he good?' I said, 'Yeah, actually he is good'… And I think she said, 'Are those guys just good at everything?' I'm like, 'I don't know. They might be.'"

Tucker had opened up the question by complimenting Travis's vocals, stating 'if I didn't know different, I would have thought that that's what he does. like he's a good singer.'

In response, the former Philadelphia Eagles center said in the interview: “Yeah, Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune, obviously pale in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. Trav is very good.”

While he said the Kelce's can sing, he went on to tell Tucker that he had them beat when it comes to his 'beer pong' skills.

But when asked about their music abilities and upbringing, Jason explained that their environment allowed them to digest a lot of mixed cultures and arts.

Jason Kelce revealed a surprise performance (YouTube/ @RossTucker)

“I think a lot of the fact that we kind of do a little bit of everything actually stems from where we grew up in Cleveland. We grew up in a city called Cleveland Heights, a very liberal artsy town. It’s super interesting, and it’s diverse economically; it’s diverse demographically. A lot of, like, former hippies have settled there. There’s always been a thriving music scene there. It’s a very interesting town,” he explained.

Then there's the educational system, which he describes as being forward focused on music, the arts, and sports.

He said: "When you're in middle school you're either singing or you're doing music uh with an instrument. So it's very artsy."

Travis began dating Taylor in 2023, with Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate, noting she helped to globalize the team thanks to their relationship.

Patrick told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also said her work ethic is to be rivaled as she's always 'shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song.'

The quarterback said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

July 2023

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City. He later admits on his New Heights podcast that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but was unsuccessful.

September 2023

Swift makes her debut appearance at one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, watching from a suite alongside his mum, Donna. Swift and Kelce are seen leaving the stadium together.

October 2023

The singer supports Kelce at another one of his games, this time in New Jersey. She's joined by the likes of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

Later this month, Swift and Kelce are snapped holding hands in New York after both making surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.

November 2023

Speaking of how their romance came about, Kelce tells The Wall Street Journal: “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was. I had somebody playing Cupid.”

December 2023

In her TIME Person of the Year interview, Swift reveals that she and Kelce spent ‘a significant amount of time’ getting to know each other before she was seen at his NFL games.

She adds: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

January 2024

A video shows the pair sharing a kiss to celebrate the New Year.

February 2024

A huge moment for Swifties (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Swift travels from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Kelce and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

The couple has a loved-up celebratory moment on the field after the game, hugging and kissing away.

Later this month, the NFL star is seen supporting his girlfriend at an Eras Tour show in Sydney.

June 2024

The couple go Instagram official after Swift’s first Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium. The singer posts a selfie of them with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage.

The crossover we didn't know we needed (Instagram/@taylorswift)

A day later, Kelce makes his Eras Tour debut, joining Swift on stage at Wembley. He dons a tuxedo and top hat for the transition between ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ and ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’.

September 2024

While accepting the Video of the Year award at the VMAs for her song ‘Fortnight’, Swift says: “The thing is, this video seems very sad when you watch it, but actually it was like, the most fun video to make.

“Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say ‘Cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone like, cheering, and like, ‘Woo!’ Like from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

December 2024

Kelce throws Swift an Eras Tour-themed party to celebrate her record-breaking tour.

February 2025

Swift once again attends the Super Bowl, however, Kelce’s team are less successful this time.

June 2025

The couple step out for their red carpet debut at Kelce's Tight End University in Nashville.

August 2025

Swift finally appears on New Heights, where she announces her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The couple also give a rare insight into their relationship, with the hitmaker joking that the podcast ‘got her a boyfriend’.

On 26 August, Swift and Kelce share news of their engagement on Instagram with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

July 3 2026

Swift and Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Gardens in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler. The 1,000-strong, A-list guest list included Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, MGK and Dakota Johnson.