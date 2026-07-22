Rebel Wilson has issued a statement after winning a defamation case brought about by a former co-star.

Wilson was sued by Australian actor Charlotte MacInnes over a series of social media posts which implied MacInnes retracted a complaint of sexual harassment against a film producer in a bid to further her career.

MacInnes claimed general and aggravated damages after suggesting Wilson damaged her reputation.

The Deb star denied making or retracting a complaint, insisting she felt comfortable having to share a shower and a bath with producer and financier Amanda Ghost.

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The incident occurred at Bondi Beach in 2023, with Ghost giving evidence in court that she suffered a a severe skin reaction to the cold water following an ocean swim.

MacInnes said in court that she was bathing with Ghost in an attempt to get warm. Both were wearing swimwear.

Wilson claimed her co-star complained to her the next day that she felt uncomfortable by the interaction, though MacInnes denies doing such.

Charlotte MacInnes filed a defamation lawsuit against her co-star (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Justice Elizabeth Raper ruled in favour of Wilson in the courts, saying that MacInnes failed to 'establish that the publications have caused or were likely to cause serious harm'.

Wilson has since spoken out on the verdict, penning on Instagram: "This process has taught me a lot. It has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I’ve always believed. I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy.

"I’m incredibly proud that I have continued making films, including my second film as director, GIRL GROUP, that is also pure fun and joy. And in MAJOR news it will co-incidentally also premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

"I am SO proud and SO excited for audiences to experience these stories. Thank you to everyone who has supported me.

"I’m grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion and I’m looking forward to getting back to what I love most, my family and my work. Thank you to the Judge and the Australian legal system who I have the utmost respect for."

Rebel Wilson admitted she's 'grateful' the dispute has come to an end (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Earlier on in the post, Wilson went on to described her directional film debut with The Deb as her 'dream job', though admitted the fall out from it has been 'incredibly difficult'.

Justice Raper concluded that MacInnes did complain about the bath incident to Wilson, though she did find one of Wilson's social media posts did convey an imputation about her co-star.

However, it was found not to be defamatory.

The judge said she did not accept "the assertion of someone changing their story, for which there could be innumerable reasons for why they did, determined objectively by reference to community standards, is defamatory."