Rebel Wilson's former partner awkwardly recounted the night she lost her virginity aged 35 during a theatre performance in New York at the weekend (June 20).

The Australian actress made headlines after revealing in her 2024 memoir, Rebel Rising, that she lost her virginity to film producer Mickey Gooch when she was 35.

And the ex found himself in a bizarre predicament just days ago on Broadway, as he starred in the hit comedy revue Celebrity Autobiography - an award-winning show where performers read and act out the unintentionally hilarious memoirs of famous people.

Gooch found out just shortly before curtain-up that he would be reading the passage, alongside comedian Kathy Griffin, from Wilson's now-famous account of losing her virginity to the producer.

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Griffin awkwardly delivered the intimate chapter, titled Late Bloomer, while Mickey stood beside her on stage reacting to every word.

Looking directly at him, she read: "Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you. And a great sh*g you were."

The pair dated briefly in 2015 after being introduced by a mutual friend. (Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

She continued with the passage: "I finally had sex. I go to the bathroom, I high-five myself. I'm so happy I finally had sex.

"And with somebody I really like and really feel safe with at the lovely Greenwich Hotel."

The audience laughed hysterically as Gooch interjected with numerous jokes throughout their performance.

Speaking afterwards, the star said: "It was a pretty surreal way to make my Broadway debut.

"I guess I popped my Broadway cherry, literally."

The star now has two daughters with her wife, Ramona Agruma. (Pierre Suu/WireImage)

The former couple's six-month romance came after they were introduced by one of Wilson's Pitch Perfect co-stars.

But since then, Wilson has married fashion designer Ramona Agruma, as the pair tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Sardinia in 2024.

And just weeks ago, the couple announced the birth of their second daughter, Rose, on Instagram.

Writing in a heartfelt post, the star said: "Proud to announce the birth of our second daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl!

"On May 4 it’s now four of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes."

The couple welcomed their first daughter Royce via surrogate in 2022.